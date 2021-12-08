AceD (ACED) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. AceD has a total market capitalization of $35,888.72 and approximately $521.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AceD has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000871 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars.

