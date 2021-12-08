ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Up 6%

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) shot up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.57 and last traded at $31.52. 7,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 640,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

In other news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.8% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 142.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 64,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 38,084 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,022,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 43.4% in the second quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

