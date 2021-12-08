ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Up 6%

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) shot up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.57 and last traded at $31.52. 7,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 640,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.8% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 142.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 64,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 38,084 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,022,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 43.4% in the second quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
ACI Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIW)
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
