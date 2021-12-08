Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,710.86 ($35.95).

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,730 ($36.20) to GBX 2,710 ($35.94) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,245 ($43.03) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,751 ($36.48) to GBX 3,061 ($40.59) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, insider Geraint Jones sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,396 ($45.03), for a total transaction of £239,418 ($317,488.40). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 14,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,178 ($42.14), for a total transaction of £447,653.08 ($593,625.62). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,186 shares of company stock worth $92,902,708.

LON:ADM traded up GBX 72 ($0.95) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,093 ($41.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,694. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,782 ($36.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,706 ($49.14). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,060.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,219.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.27 billion and a PE ratio of 8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

