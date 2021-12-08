AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $37,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 462.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $358.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $436.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.07 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.90.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

