AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New $27,000 Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NYSE:IR opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

