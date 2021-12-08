AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New $48,000 Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after purchasing an additional 512,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,782,000 after purchasing an additional 68,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,804 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,590,000 after purchasing an additional 263,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,330,000 after purchasing an additional 65,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $2,122,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,867 shares of company stock worth $19,665,084 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $119.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day moving average is $119.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $94.89 and a 52-week high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

