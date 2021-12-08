AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 401,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter valued at about $7,861,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

MHD opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.57. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.