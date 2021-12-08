AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,064 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,837,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 715,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,769,000 after acquiring an additional 83,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,419,000 after acquiring an additional 595,256 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $94.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

