AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 94.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $250.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.94. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $234.61 and a 1-year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

