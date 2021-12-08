AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.750-$ EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.71.

ACM traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $73.29. 5,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,635. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average is $65.39. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. AECOM has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,352 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

