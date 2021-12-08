AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.98 Million

Brokerages expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will announce sales of $138.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.00 million and the highest is $147.96 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $78.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $566.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $561.80 million to $570.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $610.46 million, with estimates ranging from $603.60 million to $617.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.14.

AVAV stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.52. 1,201,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.59. AeroVironment has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,061.67 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $523,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in AeroVironment by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 12.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

