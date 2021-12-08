AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT Lowered to $65.00

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVAV. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

AVAV opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.59. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,932.67 and a beta of 0.38.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in AeroVironment by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $837,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 191.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,368,000 after purchasing an additional 264,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

