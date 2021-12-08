AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.230-$1.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.62 million.AeroVironment also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.23-1.37 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an in-line rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.14.

AeroVironment stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,977.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.59. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $523,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 8.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 26.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

