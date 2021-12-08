AES (NYSE:AES) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

AES (NYSE:AES) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

AES stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. AES has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AES will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of AES by 160.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

