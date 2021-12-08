AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.69

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.69 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 47.25 ($0.63). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 48.30 ($0.64), with a volume of 2,387,877 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 32.85 and a quick ratio of 32.17. The firm has a market cap of £363.57 million and a PE ratio of -59.00.

In other news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,913.01). In the last three months, insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,000.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

