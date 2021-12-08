AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Receives $9.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGFMF. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. AGF Management has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

