Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,475. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

