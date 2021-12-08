Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,174 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $24,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.49. 567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,475. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

