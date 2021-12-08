Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 73.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 155,192 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amazon com Inc increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,567.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amazon com Inc now owns 14,428,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562,897 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,735,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,928,000 after acquiring an additional 689,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,367,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 97,794 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,959,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,629,000 after acquiring an additional 75,355 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider David R. Soaper purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

