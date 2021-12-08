Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.84

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.84 and traded as high as C$18.51. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$18.37, with a volume of 112,913 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AD.UN shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.71.

The stock has a market cap of C$828.21 million and a PE ratio of 6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.84.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

