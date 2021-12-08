Alejandro Larrive Sells 3,000 Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

Shares of MX opened at C$54.04 on Wednesday. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of C$37.85 and a 1 year high of C$65.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.32. The stock has a market cap of C$4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.03.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.8600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 target price for the company. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$67.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Methanex to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.25.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

