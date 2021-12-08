Alexander R. Mackenzie Sells 41,360 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average of $44.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

