Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

ALFVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.50.

ALFVY opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $44.34.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.