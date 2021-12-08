Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at C$13.08 on Tuesday. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.27.

