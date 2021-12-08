Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32. Alico has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In related news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $272,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 61,532 shares of company stock worth $2,178,246 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alico by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alico by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alico in the third quarter worth $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

