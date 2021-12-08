Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.00

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 254893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

ALGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $543.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.94.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,440,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,657,000 after buying an additional 180,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

