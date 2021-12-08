Allen Capital Group LLC Buys 14,720 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 195,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.6% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 49,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $122.32 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $102.20 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.14. The company has a market capitalization of $634.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

