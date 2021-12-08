Allen Capital Group LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 593.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,841 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $213.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

