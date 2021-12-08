Allen Capital Group LLC Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,496 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.1% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC owned 0.14% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $62.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average is $61.09.

