Alliance Global Partners Lowers Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target to C$9.00

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 352.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EGLX. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$9.00 price target on Enthusiast Gaming and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of CVE EGLX traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.99. The company had a trading volume of 145,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,926. The stock has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of C$0.92 and a 1-year high of C$2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.99.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

