AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Declares $0.05 Dividend

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has raised its dividend by 140.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CBH opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,857 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

