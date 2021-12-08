Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,315 at Liberum Capital

Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,000 ($26.52) to GBX 2,315 ($30.70) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:AFX opened at GBX 2,085.55 ($27.66) on Wednesday. Alpha FX Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,035 ($13.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,300 ($30.50). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,026.27. The stock has a market cap of £854.33 million and a P/E ratio of 42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.41.
About Alpha FX Group
