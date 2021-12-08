Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,315 at Liberum Capital

Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,000 ($26.52) to GBX 2,315 ($30.70) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:AFX opened at GBX 2,085.55 ($27.66) on Wednesday. Alpha FX Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,035 ($13.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,300 ($30.50). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,026.27. The stock has a market cap of £854.33 million and a P/E ratio of 42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Get Alpha FX Group alerts:

About Alpha FX Group

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha FX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha FX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.