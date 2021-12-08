Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $167.86

Shares of Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 167.86 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 162 ($2.15). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 166 ($2.20), with a volume of 1,373 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 166.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 167.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 82.93 and a current ratio of 117.29. The stock has a market cap of £103.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

