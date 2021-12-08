Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Down to $19.04

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.04, but opened at $18.20. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 27 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on TKNO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKNO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.