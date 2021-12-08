Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,960.73 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,871.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,744.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 8,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,832.98, for a total value of $23,343,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $524,338,129 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.