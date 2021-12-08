Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $59.56

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.56 and last traded at $61.33, with a volume of 2954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.35.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $3,188,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 231.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

