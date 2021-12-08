Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.54

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.54 and traded as high as C$64.64. Altus Group shares last traded at C$64.00, with a volume of 70,457 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$64.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.58. The firm has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Altus Group Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Company Profile (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

