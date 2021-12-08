Alzamend Neuro, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALZN) Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 13th

Alzamend Neuro’s (NASDAQ:ALZN) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 13th. Alzamend Neuro had issued 2,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 15th. The total size of the offering was $12,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of Alzamend Neuro’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALZN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Univest Sec began coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ALZN opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.32. Alzamend Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

In other Alzamend Neuro news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $372,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 170,319 shares of company stock worth $426,724 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

