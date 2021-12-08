AMATEN Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. AMATEN has a market cap of $976,571.91 and $21.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMATEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMATEN has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00045827 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.07 or 0.00219667 BTC.

About AMATEN

AMA is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

