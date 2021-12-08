Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.21.

AMBA opened at $216.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -261.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.39. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $908,678.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $857,855.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

