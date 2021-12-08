Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s (NYSE:AMAM) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 15th

Ambrx Biopharma’s (NYSE:AMAM) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 15th. Ambrx Biopharma had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $126,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of Ambrx Biopharma’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambrx Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE AMAM opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11. Ambrx Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $22.87.
Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.
