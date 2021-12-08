American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) rose 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.43. Approximately 414,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 38,275,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in American Airlines Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,784 shares of the airline’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in American Airlines Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,332 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the airline’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 795,102 shares of the airline’s stock worth $16,864,000 after buying an additional 38,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.