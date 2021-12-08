American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend payment by 45.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American Eagle Outfitters has a payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.41. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $19,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

