American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to announce sales of $26.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.60 million and the highest is $26.80 million. American Superconductor reported sales of $23.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $107.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.40 million to $108.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $120.35 million, with estimates ranging from $116.70 million to $124.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Superconductor.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of American Superconductor stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. 146,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,990. The company has a market cap of $341.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $71,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after acquiring an additional 544,501 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.