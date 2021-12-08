Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $211.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.56. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

