AMI Asset Management Corp Acquires 23,570 Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,570 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.25% of Genius Sports worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GENI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $52,251,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $50,833,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $42,134,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $37,655,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GENI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,443. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

