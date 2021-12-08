AMI Asset Management Corp Buys 1,491 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 68.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 1.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Primerica by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 1.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 2.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Shares of PRI stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.62. 74,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,656. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.66. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.84 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

