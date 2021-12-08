AMI Asset Management Corp Cuts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. Teleflex accounts for 2.4% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $48,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.73.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.76. 197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,978. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

