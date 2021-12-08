Analysts Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $131.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.11 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $83.26 and a fifty-two week high of $132.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

