Analysts Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Post Earnings of $5.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.69 and the highest is $5.82. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings per share of $4.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $18.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $20.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.40 to $21.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.83.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,700 shares of company stock worth $1,334,523. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 516,751 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $171.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $94.47 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

